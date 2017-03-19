Tributes have poured in for Chuck Berry, who died at the age of 90 in Missouri on Saturday (18 March). Bruce Springsteen wrote of Berry's skills as a songwriter. "Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived," he tweeted.

The singer-songwriter was found in an unresponsive state at his home. A medical team performed CPR but Berry could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at 1.26pm local time, according to the St Charles County Police. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

Bob Dylan paid tribute, tweeting: "Thank you for everything Chuck Berry! We will never forget you! May you rest in peace now"

Mick Jagger, lead singer of the Rolling Stones wrote: "I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us."

The Jacksons tweeted: "Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock 'n' roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck."

Politicians also paid their condolences. Former US president Bill Clinton said he and Hillary loved Berry "for as long as we can remember".

He said of the musician who played at both his inaugurations: "The man was inseparable from his music – both were utterly original and distinctly American".

Author Stephen King wrote: "Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever."

Berry's songs were covered by many of his admirers including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys and Elvis.

"If you tried to give rock 'n' roll another name," John Lennon once said, "you might call it 'Chuck Berry'."

On his 90th birthday in October, Berry announced he would release his first record in 38 years, called Chuck, ABC News reported.