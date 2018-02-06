A man charged with an armed bank robbery allegedly left his driver's licence at the crime scene and wrote a demand for cash on a medical document with his name on it, police have said.

Donald Towns allegedly targeted the Renasant Bank, in Lake City, Florida, on Monday (5 February).

The 41-year-old was arrested just over a half hour later. Police say the robbery took place less than a quarter of a mile away from the bank.

The Lake City Police Department say that Towns was the first customer in the bank at just after 9am and told the manager that he wanted to open an account.

Police say the suspect was asked for a photo ID and Towns provided a Florida driver's license to be photocopied.

When the ID was returned to Towns, he then allegedly handed the manager a note that told her he had a gun, demanded money and threatened to kill everyone if police were called.

Towns then led the manager to a teller whilst pointing what appeared to be a concealed firearm at employees from his pocket, police stated.

Police say that Towns was handed approximately $1,200 (£860) in cash and told bank staff he would return and kill them if the police were alerted before he left the building.

But police say that the demand for money was written on the back of a medical discharge note, which contained Towns' name and other identifying information.

A search of the bank led to Towns' photo ID to be discovered, reported WCTV.

"We applaud the bank employees for remaining calm and remembering their training," said LCPD Chief Argatha Gilmore according to News 4.

"Their cooperation ensured our ability to quickly and effectively piece together what happened, find the suspect, and take him into custody."

Towns is being held at the Columbia County Jail after being charged with armed robbery.

No bank staff were hurt during the incident, police added.