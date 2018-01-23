Although Heath Ledger is no more, Busy Philipps still keeps memories of him close to her heart.

While remembering Ledger on his 10th death anniversary, the 38-year-old actress cried listening to the song Time To Pretend by MGMT, which she said the late actor would have loved.

In an emotional video posted as an Instagram Story, Philipps said she was thinking of Ledger while driving in her car and "this song came on". She said the song reminded her of Ledger as it was released after his passing.

"I remember when it came out, because [I thought] it made me think of him. I just thought he would have liked this song. And for some reason, every time I hear this song... it's weird," she said, wiping her tears.

Philipps is Ledger's former partner Michelle Williams' long-time best friend. Williams has a 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, with the late actor.

Other celebrities also paid tribute to Ledger on the 10th anniversary of his death. Jake Gyllenhaal remembered his Brokeback Mountain co-star – who died from a drug overdose at the age of 28 – at the premiere of his film Wildlife at the Sundance Film Festival.

He said he could not explain the friendship he shared with Ledger in a three-minute interview. "Those who can do it, I find sort of odd," the 37-year-old told E News!, adding, "I happen to not be one of those people." He said Ledger "meant a lot to a lot of people" and "he is still missed" by the people who loved him.

Naomi Watts also took to social media to remember Ledger, who she dated between 2002 and 2003.

"Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world," Watts wrote alongside a black and white photo of Ledger posing with his fists raised.

"He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humour and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit. #heathledger @wattsupphoto."