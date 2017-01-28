Hours after Prime Minister Theresa May's announcement that President Donald Trump may attend a state visit to London this year, calls were growing for protest marches like those that took place in Washington DC and around the world last weekend on behalf of women's rights.

The announcement was made as May held her first meeting with the newly elected president of the US.

However, the announcement was met with criticism from many who branded Trump a "racist" and "bigot" on social media.

A number of Twitter users added their voices to the growing dissent, with one saying, "@realdonaldtrump – get your crowd counters ready".

By Saturday afternoon, several events had been posted on Facebook, including by the organisers of last week's successful Women's March on London.

The march in London took place as one of many sister marches to that in Washington DC marking Trump's inauguration, which was organised by women's rights activists.

The campaign group Stand Up To Racism – of which Labour MP Diane Abbott is the President – had also posted an event page on Facebook, which it said had the backing of the Stop the War Coalition, People's Assembly Against Austerity and the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

Though no date has yet been given for the visit, the post said it would organise "protests to oppose Trump's racism, sexism and bigotry".

The organisation, urging the people of the UK to "tell Trump his racism and bigotry isn't welcome", added: "The invitation to Donald Trump for a state visit will be opposed by millions in Britain. Our government should not be seen to be endorsing the sorts of ideas and policies he is putting forward."

The news follows a number of controversial orders signed by Trump during his first week as US president, including one to restrict the entry for nationals of seven countries in which the population is predominantly Muslim. The order caused Google to issue an urgent recall of staff outside the US on Saturday, amid fears they would be denied re-entry.

Trump's invitation to the UK was announced by Theresa May on Friday as the two leaders faced the press for the first time, together.

At the press conference, they were asked by the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg: "Mr President, you've said before that torture works, you've praised Russia, you've said you want to ban some Muslims from coming to America, you've suggested there should be punishment for abortion.

"For many people in Britain those sound like alarming beliefs. What do you say to our viewers at home who are worried about some of your views and worried about you becoming the leader of the free world?"

Taking the question in his stride, Trump quipped to May: "This was your choice for a question? There goes that relationship."