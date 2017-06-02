A woman and two boys were injured after a driver struck them before hitting the side of a building in the city of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The incident was captured by a surveillance camera which shows the driver hitting the three pedestrians and slamming them against a building at around 1.30pm on 31 May.

The women risked her life to push one of the boys out of the way before the impact.

The three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. According to Fox61, one of the boys narrowly avoided having both legs amputated

Police say the victims are now recovering.

The drive, identified as 27-year-old Allen Pearson, also suffered injuries and was charged with reckless driving, failing to stop and having no car insurance.

According to the police, the car was no registered and the skid marks on the road show the driver didn't attempt to stop.