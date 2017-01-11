Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to recall Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers owing to his lack of regular game time.

The 19-year-old moved on a season-long loan to the Championship outfit in the summer, but has seen his game time restricted under new manager Paul Lambert. Manchester United were hoping that he will get regular first-team experience but that has not been the case with his last appearance coming on 5 November during their 3-2 loss against Derby County.

Borthwick-Jackson had a breakthrough year under Louis van Gaal last season making 14 first-team appearances in all competitions under the Dutchman. He made his Premier League and Champions League debut last season, but was sent out on loan after Jose Mourinho took over the reins at Old Trafford this summer as he was behind Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo for a place at left-back in the first-team.

According to the Sun, the Portuguese manager is not happy with the lack of game time being afforded to the young left-back and has decided to bring him back to Old Trafford during the on-going January transfer window. He is expected to return and train with the first-team at their Carrington training base.

Lambert, who took over in November after the club parted ways with Walter Zenga after 14 league games, admitted in December that the club will assess Borthwick-Jackson's position at the club January, with a return to Old Trafford also a possible solution owing to his inability to hold down a regular place.

"Cameron's obviously on loan here and hasn't really featured under me, just because I felt we needed a bit more experience," Lambert said, as quoted by the Express and Star.

"Come January, [Wolves sporting director] Kevin Thelwell and myself will start to get a squad we think can help. There's been no official decision on Cameron and won't be for another few weeks," he added.