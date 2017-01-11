Everton, Crystal Palace and Stoke City are interested in signing wantaway West Bromwich Albion forward Saido Berahino. The 23-year-old has not featured for the Baggies' first team since September and is looking to leave the club, with his contract set to run out this summer.

Berahino's future has been a bone of contention for a while and The Daily Mail claims that West Brom have offered him a new £60,000-a-week contract, but it is very unlikely that he will put pen to paper.

It is believed the striker would like to stay in the Premier League but he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from overseas this month. Everton manager Ronald Koeman is keen to strengthen his squad - the Blues look to have beaten West Brom to the signing of Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin - and have targeted Berahino as he looks to ease the burden on star striker Romelu Lukaku.

Stoke have long been admirers of the former England youth international and are attempting to sign him once again. Potters boss Mark Hughes has been underwhelmed by the performances of Manchester City loanee Wilfried Bony and is keen to add more firepower to his ranks at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Crystal Palace have struggled with injuries to forwards Loic Remy and Connor Wickham this season and, like Stoke, have reignited their interested in Berahino. Tony Pulis is prepared to let his coveted asset leave West Brom this month in order to boost his transfer budget, and it is believed a fee of around £10m could be enough to complete a deal.

Pulis is interested in signing Leicester City's utility man Jeffrey Schlupp, according to The Guardian. The Premier League champions blocked Schlupp's move to West Brom in the summer but the Ghanaian - who can play as a left-back or winger - is keen to leave the King Power Stadium and is also attracting interest from Palace and Aston Villa.