Currently in the throes of new love, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no problem flaunting their romance at the 2017 Invictus Games. Now reports suggest that the Suits actress and the flame-haired royal, who live 3,500 miles apart, are on the hunt for their very own love nest in the UK.

A friend tells the Daily Mail that the couple, who have been dating for over a year, have been house-hunting in the Cotswolds, amid rumours that an engagement is imminent.

"He is searching for a new home in the area," the source said. "Before Meghan, he was vaguely looking in Norfolk, but didn't find what he wanted. Now, with her input, he's renewed his search."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reside at Anmer Hall, a grand Georgian estate boasting a swimming pool and tennis court.

It is understood that Prince Harry "has a long-standing affection for the area" because Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales owned a 150-acre property in Highgrove where they used to spend their weekends.

Highgrove House- situated south west of Tetbury in Gloucestershire- was bought by Charles's private estate in 1980 and boasts a wild garden, a formal garden and a walled kitchen garden.

Markle, who is based in Canada, is also said to be "entranced by its rustic charm" of lush greenery and country lanes. She got to get a feel of her potential new home during two mini-breaks, in February and July, when she visited Soho Farmhouse, the private members' club-cum-hotel in Great Tew, with her beau.

The publication also quoted a "local who knows the family well" saying it wasn't surprising that the Duke would want make a home with Markle in the Cotswolds. "After his mother died, it became a place of sanctuary," the source said.

One property that is fit for a prince is Luckington Court in Chippenham, Wiltshire. The 11th-century house sits on 157 acres of woodland and pasture and boasts eight bedrooms, four reception rooms, two kitchens, a music room, and a study.

If they do purchase a property in the affluent area - which encompasses swathes of Oxfordshire Warwickshire and Gloucestershire - they wouldn't be short of celebrity neighbours. The likes of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, Sue Barker and Jamie Dornan all live in and around the area and former footballer David Beckham is currently refurbishing a multi-million-pound home in Chipping Norton.