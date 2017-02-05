Canada have been sensational disqualified in the fifth rubber of their Davis Cup first round tie against Great Britain in Ottawa. Denis Shapovalov, trailing by two sets and a break to Kyle Edmund in deciding match, fired a ball in frustration which struck Arnaud Gabas flush in his left eye and stunned the onlooking crowd.

Seventeen-year-old Shapovalov was left visibly traumatised by the events as the official applied ice to the injury. The Frenchman later confirmed the match would be recorded as a default, with Edmund leading 6-3 6-4 2-1, in an anticlimactic end to a tie which had ebbed and flowed throughout the weekend.

The result sees GB, who were without world number one Sir Andy Murray, progress to the quarter-final to play France between 7-9 April. But the manner of their success will overshadow the triumph which comes amid unique and stunning circumstances.

Britain's captain Leon Smith told BBC Sport: "It is a surprise what happened at the end there and it is a shame. I feel for the young lad. He's a great talent and he has learned a harsh lesson. But Kyle, from what we saw on Friday to today, was fantastic. How he prepared, how he took command, his unbelievable serving and he kept pressure on the turns. It was a great performance."

Canada's Davis Cup captain Martin Laurendeau added: "I didn't see what happened. The game was over and I just heard the crowd go silent all of a sudden. I know something was up. I looked at the referee to see what was going on and he was in the middle of it. He looks like he is going to be OK and that's the priority here. I'm as surprised as anyone here. It's a shame for sure."