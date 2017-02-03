Canada vs Great Britain

Great Britain get their Davis Cup campaign underway on Friday (3 February) against Canada in their first round match in Ottawa and while there will be no Andy Murray or Milos Raonic on show, there is plenty of reason to tune in.

Where to watch and start times

Denis Shapovalov and Dan Evans get us underway Friday evening with their opening match scheduled to begin at 8pm [GMT]. Tonight's opener will be available through the BBC's Red Button with coverage of the second rubber switching over to BBC Two.

Saturday's double match will also be available via BBC Two, along with Sunday's final two rubbers.

Teams – Great Britain

Fresh off his superb Australian Open campaign, Dan Evans, now no. 45 in the world rankings, will be the first Briton in action on Friday night. The 26-year-old saw off former US Open champion Marin Cilic before beating Bernard Tomic in straight sets in two huge upsets in January, before he was eventually halted by France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the fourth round. Evans left Melbourne will his reputation hugely enhanced and with no Murray, he will be tasked with leading the charge for Leon Smith's side.

Why no Andy Murray? After an exhausting 2016, the world no. 1 has been given extra time to recover after the Australian open by Great Britain captain Leon Smith. "It's the right thing for him to do what he's doing, stay at home, get some rest," said Smith.

He will be joined by Kyle Edmund, who was part of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 two years ago.

The 22-year-old has also enjoyed a decent start of the year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Brisbane Open where he was halted by Stanislas Wawrinka. While failed to progress beyond the second round at the Australian Open, he will be looking to put that behind him in Ottawa tonight.

The familiar duo of Jamie Murray and Dom Inglot will take part in doubles action on Saturday.

Teams – Canada

With no Milos Raonic, Canada do not have a player in the ATP top 100 among their ranks this weekend. The world no. 4 is absent with an abductor injury he suffered in his Australian Open loss to Rafael Nadal which rules him out of a fourth consecutive Davis Cup match. His absence opens up room for 17-year-old prodigy Denis Shapovalov, who will start against Evans.

It is usually Evans starting his Davis Cup campaign as the relative underdog but against the junior Wimbledon champion, the boot is now firmly on the other foot. Shapovalov's notable scalps over the last 12 months include Nick Kyrios at the Rogers Cup last summer and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France at the East Hotel Canberra Challenger in Australia earlier this year.

26-year-old Vasek Pospisil, who holds a career high ATP ranking of 25th but now sits at 133, will be in singles action before partnering up with Daniel Nestor for the doubles on Saturday, with Peter Polansky sitting in reserve.