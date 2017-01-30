The Canadian media named the two people detained in relation to the attack against a mosque in Quebec City on 29 January.

Sources told local newspaper Journal du Quebec and TV news channel TVA Nouvelles the suspects are called Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir.

Quebec police told a news conference on 30 January that one of the suspect was arrested on the scene, while the other one called 911 from his car, saying he was armed but was willing to cooperate with the police.

The police did not name the suspects, but said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the crime. "We don't have reasons to believe there will be other suspects" said the spokesperson for the police, Christine Coulombe.

At least six people have died in the attack. Five people have reported critical injuries, three of them are in life-threatening condition, said a spokesperson for the Quebec City University Hospital quoted in the Canadian Press. Another 14 were treated for minor injuries and released.

Around 39 people were believed to be inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre when the attack happened. The victims are between 39 and 60 years of age. Among them, there are two people from Algeria, one from Morocco and one from Tunisia, reported local newspaper Le Journal du Quebec.

The motive of the shooting, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack against all Muslims", remain unclear.

In a statement condemning the violence, Trudeau said: "Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country."