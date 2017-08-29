Shocking CCTV footage from a house in Hull shows the moment a girl chucks a cat into a wheelie bin and weighs down the lid with a bag of rubbish before running off from the scene. Now animal lovers are hunting for the girl in the video.

The camera belongs to Jean Atkinson, 68, of Hull. She has posted the footage to Facebook in a bid to track down the person who stuffed the cat into the bin. Atkinson only discovered what had happened when she noticed her bin was open and checked her CCTV out of curiosity.

"I am disgusted. What is she going to grow up to be?" Atkinson told the Hull Daily Mail. "I'm an animal lover and I can't stand to see an animal hurt like that. What would have happened? It could have died."

The black cat was not in the bin when Atkinson noticed it had been left open and it is not known what happened to the animal. The girl, who is wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans, and appears to be a teenager, returned to the bin several times to check the cat was still inside.

The RSPCA, an animal welfare charity, is investigating the incident, which took place on 17 August at just after 18:00, and has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch. Under the Animal Welfare Act, anyone convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal faces a maximum penalty of up to a year in prison, a £20,000 fine, and a lifetime ban on keeping pets.

"If I caught her doing that, she would be following the cat, head first," wrote Facebook user Peter Chamberlayne in response to the video. "Despicable person."

Another, Lucy Mendham, wrote: "Kids these days aren't being taught to respect animals/other people's pets/belongings. Hope she gets named and her parents deal with this appropriately! It's disgusting and heartless."

The latest footage is reminiscent of the infamous "cat bin lady" video which went viral in 2010 and caused public outrage. Mary Bale was fined £250 after she was caught on CCTV dumping a cat in a wheelie bin in Coventry, where it was stuck for 15 hours. She also had to pay a victim surcharge to the cat Lola's two owners as well as costs, and was banned from keeping animals for five years.

In all, the "split second of misjudgement" cost bank worker Bale over £1,400 and her reputation. Bale apologised and said she could not account for why she had done it. She had to resign from her job amid the furore after being signed off with depression.