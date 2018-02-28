A Pennsylvania man was apprehended by police for allegedly stealing a pot of meatballs from a homeowner's garage. But what exactly gave him away? It was the red sauce smeared on his face and clothes.

Leahman Glenn Robert Potter was caught on Monday (26 February) after the homeowner in Hazleton Township, Pennsylvania saw that his pot of meatballs had mysteriously gone missing.

It was when the homeowner noticed a man with sauce on his face and clothes standing outside his house, he realised that the meatballs had been stolen and consumed.

He immediately called the police who later found the pot on the street outside his home.

Police told the Hazleton Standard Speaker's website that they managed to track down the 48-year-old man based on the victim's description and later arrested him in his home in a neighbouring town.

Potter has been charged with burglary, trespass, and theft, and was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear, the Associated Press reported.

He was sent to Luzerne County prison in lieu of a bail of $25,000 (£18,000) set by Magisterial District Judge James Dixon.

This is obviously not the first time an individual or a group has been involved in a goofy attempt at thievery. History is littered with examples, some of them downright weird.

Recently, the Shanghai's Public Security Bureau captured on video how a would-be burglar didn't look where he was throwing a brick and managed to lob it straight at his accomplice's head.

According to the video, the due can be seen walking up to a building on 14 February carrying bricks. The incident took place when the first burglar threw his brick in an attempt to break a window but then walks straight into the path of his colleague's brick, which hit his head and made him fall unconscious. The second man then can be seen rushing to his partner aid and then dragging him away.

In another incident, a burglar who was trying to rob a store in Kingscourt, County Cavan, was trying to sue the store's owner. The reason for this is that the burglar, who entered the store and was trying to make an escape, injured his genitals.

The owner of the store, who was only identified as Kevin said, "He tried to make his escape, he injured himself on a shelf or a unit, it was dark in the store. He had a cut to his scrotum.

"Reading the medical report he didn't get a stitch, he got one of those strips and was sent home."