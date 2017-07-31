The Celebrity Big Brother 2017 line-up has been revealed for the summer series, and fans are already taking to Twitter with excitement.

After the Channel 5 show had a string of celebrities pull out at the last minute including John Leslie and The Human Ken Doll, a total of 16 celebrities are confirmed to head into the famed CBB house as host Emma Willis reprises her role as host.

Some pretty famous names are on the bill, with The Sun reporting that Sarah Harding, Made in Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Ex on the Beach star Jemma Lucy are entering the house as some of the biggest personalities.

They will be joined by Megan McKenna's ex-boyfriend Jordan Davies, ex-EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan and Absolutely Fabulous star Helen Lederer.

Girls Aloud star Harding is one of the most highly-anticipated faces, and may spill the beans on her alleged affair with Danny Dyer. She is not sure if the show is the right move for her career, however.

A source told the newspaper: "Sarah is fully onboard. But she is not sure if she feels ready.

"She has been enjoying a career out of the spotlight recently and is not sure she wants to give up her low-key presence just yet," they added.

Other stars said to be joining include TV psychic Derek Acorah, X Factor star Amelia Lily, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Brandy Glanville.

Lesser-known stars rumoured to be heading into the house also include The Bachelor star Chad Johnson, Mob Wives' Marissa Jade, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle, former Miss World Rosanna Davison and former stripper Trisha Paytas.

As always, host Willis will introduce each star as they enter, ready to have their ever word and move recorded for the entertainment of the viewing public Just in time for the ending of Love Island, the nation will be safely housebound come 9pm every night for the next few weeks.

Viewers are already excited for the series to start, with one tweeting: "Can't wait for cbb tomorrow".

Another put: "Can't wait for cbb to start tomorrow and fill the love island shaped hole in my life".

Celebrity Big Brother airs on Channel 5 at 9pm tomorrow night (1 August).