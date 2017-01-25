Celine Dion will leave the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas this summer to launch a tour in the UK and Europe. The My Heart Will Go On singer is slated to perform 16 dates overseas beginning in June with two nights scheduled for London's prestigious O2 Arena.

It has been more than eight years since Dion, 47, performed in the UK with the Canadian vocalist kept busy hosting her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum. Kicking off in Copenhagen, Denmark on 15 June, Dion will go on to visit a range of cities across Sweden, France and Germany.

UK dates include performances in Birmingham and a double-stint in London on 20 and 21 June. Tickets go on sale on Friday 3 February at 9am via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the anticipated jaunt – dubbed The Live Tour 2017 – Dion said in a statement: "I am so looking forward to returning to the UK and Europe this summer. These wonderful cities hold such special memories for me and I'm really excited to be seeing all my fans again."

The tour follows on from an epic, sold-out nine-date run in Paris, just months before the Think Twice singer celebrated her 1,000th show at Las Vegas' Caesar's Palace in October 2016. In 2008, Dion also claimed the second highest-grossing tour by a solo artist in history with Taking Chances grossing more than $312m (£247.8m). Dion's current Vegas residency, which returned in 2011 after a three-year break, boasts a 31-piece band and orchestra and the European tour is expected to follow suit.

In the midst of live performances, Dion is also busy in the studio working on new music. The mother-of-two is teaming up with Disney once again to record an original song for the forthcoming Beauty And The Beast soundtrack. While Ariana Grande and John Legend will take on the title song, previously recorded by Dion, the powerhouse singer will record an original track.

Confirming her involvement with the soundtrack for the Beauty And The Beast live-action remake, Dion said: "Being a part of the original Beauty and the Beast was such a magical experience in my life. And I'm truly honored to be a part of this film again."

Watch Celine Dion's Live Tour 2017 teaser: