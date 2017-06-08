England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has revealed that he would love the prospect of knocking Australia out of the Champions Trophy on Saturday (10 June).

The hosts are already through to the semi-finals of the tournament after their group stage wins over Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, second place Australia have only gained two points with both their matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh getting abandoned due to rain.

As a result, Australia will now need to defeat their Ashes rivals on home soil at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham to go through to the last four.

However, the World Cup champions could still make the semi-finals of the tournament with a loss depending on the result of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

And despite already going through, Buttler wants England to remain focused and get the job done against Australia.

"We now know we have qualified for the semi-finals but we want to be going there on the back of a win and we will be desperate to do that on Saturday," Buttler said, as quoted on CricBuzz. "We have got some good memories of playing there."

"It is a ground we like playing at, which is one of the advantages of being at one, isn't it?"

Despite an inconsistent year so far, the 26-year-old has shown signs of improvement in his form, most recently scoring an unbeaten 61 runs in the win against New Zealand.

"I think maybe in the India and West Indies series I was short of runs," he added. "Going away to the IPL, I felt in fantastic form and then, since I have been back, I have scored a couple of fifties in three or four games and now I feel in good form."

"The wicket was slow with such a big boundary, I was trying to run twos as much as possible and I did not find the boundary as much as I am used to. We couldn't quite throw caution to the wind because we kept losing wickets, so I had to take that responsibility to bat until the end to ensure we got up to 300."