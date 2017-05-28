Charlotte Church has announced she is pregnant with her third child.

The 31-year-old shared the news with fans while performing at a gig on Sunday (28 May) at Birmingham Pride.

The former classical singer displayed her large baby bump as she took to the stage in a daring outfit matching sparkly shorts with a loose fitting cream top and with her face adorned with glitter.

Church already has a daughter Ruby Megan Henson, nine, and Dexter Lloyd Henson, eight, with her ex, Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.

The pair had planned to marry but in May 2010 they called off their engagement. Later that year she began dating musician Jonathan Powell.

According to Mail Online, in an earlier interview the Welsh star said she hadn't 'ruled out' having more children.

"I'm really happy with my dude. He's lush, he's so smart and he really looks after me. I don't know. I'd never rule out anything. Never say never!" she said.

Her news comes just days after she found herself at the centre of a Twitter spat with Piers Morgan.

Following the Manchester arena attack which left 22 people dead, the Good Morning Britain presenter, 52, was challenged by Charlotte over his suggestion that the Muslim community should do "a lot more to help police & Mi5 root out radicalised members of their communities."

The Welsh singer responded saying: "By your logic men should do more to root out rapists. Doesn't really work like that does it?"

After being criticised by another Twitter user for 'point scoring', she added: 'I wasn't trying to score points, Piers has a surprising amount of power over what people hear/think."