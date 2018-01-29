Emerson Palmieri will undergo a medical with Chelsea on Tuesday (30 January_ after the Blues agreed a fee with AS Roma for the left-back, according to latest reports from Italy.

Chelsea have been in talks with the Serie A side over a deal to sign both Emerson and striker Edin Dzeko, with Antonio Conte keen to see the club strengthen their forward options during the January window.

With that deal stalling last week, the Premier League champions set a deadline for the end of the weekend to agree terms with Dzeko and Roma – or would instead move onto other targets, determined not to see their search for a new striker drag into the final days of the transfer window.

And according to Sky Sport Italy, a deal for the former Manchester City striker is now off due to excessive wage demands and the length of the contract requested.

Chelsea have, however, struck a separate agreement for Emerson, having agreed a fee of €20m (£17.5m) with a further €8m to follow in add-ons.

The Brazil-born defender is now expected to fly into London on Tuesday morning (30 January) to undergo a medical ahead of the move.

Having allowed Kenedy to join Newcastle United , Conte has no able cover for Marcos Alonso at left wing-back. Emerson's arrival will help ease some strain on the Spaniard, who has started every single Premier League game for the Blues this term.

The need for another option on the left was further heightened on Monday evening following confirmation from Chelsea that Baba Rahman has returned to Schalke on an 18-month loan deal. The Ghana international, who is still to play under Conte in west London, saw a spell at the Bundesliga club cut short last season after suffering a serious knee injury during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The left-back remained at his parent club to complete his rehabilitation during the first half of the 2017-18 season but, having returned to training, he has now returned to Germany, where he will fight for a first-team role.

Chelsea have also confirmed another loan deal, with 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Nathan joining Belenenses on loan for the remainder of the season.