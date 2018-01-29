Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud will reject a move to Borussia Dortmund in order to stay in England, with the Bundesliga side now set to sign Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal have agreed a £55.4m deal with Dortmund to bring Aubameyang to the Emirates Stadium in a new club record deal that could be confirmed before the end of the day on Monday [29 January]. Dortmund had been eager to sign Giroud as a replacement, with the France international keen to improve his first-team opportunities ahead of France's World Cup campaign this summer.

Dortmund had been confident of bringing the former Montpellier striker in on loan until the end of the season, having also been ready to pay Arsenal a €1.5m loan fee.

But that move it now off, according to Bild, with Giroud's family preferring to remain in England amid interest from Chelsea.

The German publication report Dortmund have immediately shifted their attention to Batshuayi, who they claim will now move to Germany to replace the Arsenal-bound Aubameyang. Batshuayi is expected to be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge as soon as the Premier League champions bring in another forward option.

The Belgium international scored twice in Sunday's FA Cup victory over Newcastle United but has struggled to win over Antonio Conte this term.

Conte is eager for the Chelsea board to provide him with another striker for the second-half of the season, having personally requested the services of AS Roma's Edin Dzeko. Talks with both Dzeko and Roma have stalled however and with the Premier League champions desperate not to see their striker hunt drag into the final hours of the January transfer window, are considering other options – including Giroud.

Chelsea have been told they must pay £35m if they wish to sign Giroud, according to the Daily Mail – but if they can agree a deal with their London rivals then it could pave the way for Batshuayi's exit.