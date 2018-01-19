Chelsea have completed their third January deal of the ongoing winter transfer window after Portuguese club Belenenses confirmed that they had reached an agreement with the Blues to take 21-year-old attacking midfielder Nathan Allan de Souza commonly known as Nathan on loan for the rest of the campaign.

"Nathan de Souza secured on loan from Chelsea FC until the end of the season. Welcome, Nathan!" a statement read on the club's official Facebook page.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Blues from Atletico Paranaense in his homeland in 2015 and was immediately loaned out to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem for the 2015/16 campaign. He made 19 appearances for them in his debut campaign scoring two goals.

Chelsea decided to extend his spell in Netherlands and he spent the following season with the same club and impressed during the course of the campaign. Nathan made 32 appearances in all competitions including starting the Dutch Cup final against AZ Alkmaar, which they won to lift their first major trophy.

Nathan returned to England after his two-year loan spell in the Netherlands and it was decided that he will have another campaign away from Stamford Bridge. He joined Ligue 1 outfit Amiens SC at the start of the current campaign, but the club cut short his spell and brought him back due to lack of playing time.

The 21-year-old made just three appearances in all competition in the first-half of the campaign. Nathan will now spend the remainder of the campaign on loan at Portuguese outfit Belenenses. When he returns in the summer, he will have just one-year remaining on his contract with the Blues.

Nathan became Chelsea's third January deal, following the departure of Josimar Quintero to join Real Betis' reserve team on loan for the rest of the campaign, and the £15m arrival of Ross Barkley from Everton earlier in the month.