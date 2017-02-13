Antonio Conte has spoken of his disappointment as Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Sunday (12 February). The league leaders are now 10 points clear in the race for the Premier League but could not find a way to secure victory at Turf Moor, where 29 of Burnley's 30 points in the league this season have come.

A draw was deemed a fair result by many but Conte was firmly of the opinion that his side should have left Lancashire with three points. The Italian's side started brightly and took the lead after just seven minutes through Pedro, but a wondrous free-kick from Robbie Brady got the hosts back on level terms midway through the first half.

"I'm disappointed about this point because I think this is the type of game in which we should win," the Chelsea boss said. "It's a pity because we started very well, we created chances to score goals and Burnley got the draw because of a free-kick. It's a draw, we take a point, but we must be disappointed with this point."

While Conte was unhappy with his side failing to win, Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was in much higher spirits. The Belgium international, who had to be at his best to stop Matthew Lowton from giving Sean Dyche's men the lead, believes the conditions at Turf Moor played a major part in Chelsea's failure to extend the gap at the top of the table to 12 points.

"Burnley away — with their home record they are a very difficult side to play away." Courtois said. "The pitch was not good, there was snow and not an ideal situation, but we started very well. We scored and we conceded a free-kick where you could see the quality of (Robbie) Brady.

"In the second half they defended very well and we were maybe sloppy, but in the situation, a point is not bad."