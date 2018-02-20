Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has reiterated that he has no intention of changing clubs any time soon amid speculation that the forward could be the subject of a summer transfer bid from Real Madrid.

Hazard, who is Chelsea's top-scorer in the Premier League this season with 11 goals, said he is happy at Stamford Bridge and added that he has not put too much thought into his future.

The Belgium international is preparing for Chelsea's Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Barcelona on Tuesday, 20 February.

"First, I see the game tomorrow," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "We are going to face Barca. I have played for Chelsea for six years and I am happy here.

"I have two years left on my contract, I don't think a lot about the future."

In a separate interview earlier this week, Hazard admitted he is flattered to be linked with a club of Real's stature but said that he has no intention of leaving Chelsea as his family feels settled in London.

Hazard also played down comparisons between him and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, saying he is a "completely different" player to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"We play in different leagues. I try and do my job, I try to reach that level, their level, because they are the best in the world," he said.

"To play against Messi is always good. I did once in the World Cup [Belgium vs Argentina in 2014] and we lost the game, so I hope tomorrow is going to be different.

"When we play these kind of games, we need to perform. If you want to be one of the best, you have to play well in the big games. This is a big game."

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League, one point above fifth-placed Tottenham.