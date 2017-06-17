Chelsea are set to hand Antonio Conte a massive transfer budget in the range of £250m ($256m) to bolster their squad next season after an initial disagreement with the manager regarding the budget allotted in the transfer window. The Blues won the Premier League title on a canter last season but Conte knows that they can't be complacent this time around as clubs around them are spending strongly.

The Mirror reports that Conte had clashed with Marina Granovskaia, owner Roman Abramovich's chief negotiator, over the fees allotted to him and was ready to leave the club after only his first season should his demands not be met. With the club conceding his demands, the Italian is set to make a splash for Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus as his priority signing for the summer, despite the player turning 30 this year.

He is also expected to press ahead with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Everton, who has been pitched in a price range of £75m ($96m) by the Merseyside giants, with Manchester United also interested in his signature. Lukaku was the Premier League's second highest goalscorer behind Harry Kane last season with 25 goals and will come in as a replacement for Diego Costa, who has his heart set on a move out of the club this summer.

Conte is also keeping a close eye on Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko who is likely to set them back by £40m ($51m). The Red Devils are maintaining a keen interest in the player as Conte looks to fend off interest from the clubs around them to build a team which can defend their league title.

Meanwhile, there are talks to hand Conte a new contract, which will make him the highest paid manager in the history of the club. The Blues, who have won two titles in the last three years and also overseen the sacking of Jose Mourinho following a disastrous campaign, are desperate to hold on to their star man.