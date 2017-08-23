Chelsea have approached former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel over the possibility of replacing Antonio Conte, according to latest reports from Germany.

Despite leading the Blues to the Premier League title last season, Conte's future at Stamford Bridge has come under scrutiny amid suggestions the Italian has been frustrated with the club's transfer activity this summer.

The defending champions have made four new additions so far this summer, with Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata all arriving at Stamford Bridge.

A frustrated Conte has already admitted that it will be hard for his side to challenge for the title again without further recruitment and insisted that the club are well aware of what deals he wants done before the transfer window closes. He signed a new contract in summer under improved terms but with no extension to the deal which has less than two years to run.

According to Germany's Sport Bild, the Premier League side have made plans in the event they part ways with the former Juventus boss and have made Tuchel their first choice to step in and take the reins.

The report suggests that despite Chelsea's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and club director Marina Granovskaia still have a very short fuse as far as Conte is concerned with his long-term future at the club still in doubt.

Conte's decision to exile last season's top scorer Diego Costa has been a particular source of frustration for Granovskiaia, who is said to be furious with the Italian's decision to ostracise the player having played a key role in bringing the striker to west London in 2014, according to the report.

Tuchel parted ways with Borussia Dortmund after two seasons at the helm this summer with Granovskiaia said to be pushing to bring in the German. The 43-year-old is still without a club and would represent a quick solution for the Blues should Conte leave.

Tuchel was regarded as one of Europe's brightest young coaches during his spell at the Westfalenstadion and was heavily linked with the Arsenal job last season before Arsene Wenger decided to pen a two-year contract extension.