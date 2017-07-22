Chelsea have identified Inter Milan star winger Antonio Candreva as a transfer target this summer.

According to the Sun, the Blues manager was keen on signing Real Madrid's Danilo to strengthen his squad. However, the west London club have suffered a blow in signing the Brazilian defender as he is set to join their league rivals Manchester City.

The situation has forced the former Juventus and Italy manager to look elsewhere in the transfer window. He has now set his sights on Italian international Candreva and is aware of the player's abilities as Conte coached him when he was with the national team.

Candreva is valued around £23m ($29.9m), and has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since January. Chelsea were keen on securing his services in January, but the deal did not take shape.

Conte has Victor Moses as his first choice right wing-back in the squad. The Italian manager wants to bring in a player, who can challenge the 26-year-old Nigerian international for a place in the starting lineup.

The Inter winger is open to the idea of swapping the Serie A outfit for the Premier League winners. Conte remains confident of completing the transfer of the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea could face complications in bringing Candreav to the club from San Siro. Inter's another star player and winger Ivan Perisic is wanted by the Blues former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The Nerazzurri has slapped a £48m ($62.3m) asking price for the Serbian international, who is adamant to leave Inter for a switch to Old Trafford. The Red Devils and Inter are yet to agree a fee for Perisic.

Should United meet Inter's valuation, they will allow Perisic to join the 20-time English champions. This will force them to block Candreva's exit in the same transfer window and thus the Italian side are reluctant to sell the winger to Conte's Chelsea.