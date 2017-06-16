Chelsea destroyer N'Golo Kante has opened up on his decision to snub a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, insisting that talks with Antonio Conte and technical director Michael Emenalo convinced him to resist rival interest and complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

The previously unheralded Kante proved a revelation after joining Leicester City from Ligue 1 outfit Caen for a modest £5.6m ($7.1m) fee in the summer of 2015, playing an influential role as the Foxes completed one of the greatest sporting shocks of all-time by winning their maiden Premier League title.

His tireless displays unsurprisingly drew attention from clubs across the continent, with Kante, who also reached the Euro 2016 final with France, eventually opting to join Chelsea in a deal worth £30m.

"It's true that PSG were like other clubs after my good season with Leicester," the 26-year-old told French daily Le Parisien this week.

"But I chose Chelsea after speaking to the coach and the sporting director. And I don't regret it. What's more, the league and the style of play in England pleases me."

Kante continued his excellent form under Antonio Conte, making 41 appearances across all competitions as Chelsea secured their sixth top-flight crown. The energetic midfielder, who picked up a whole host of individual honours including the PFA Player of the Year award and FWA Football of the Year award, became only the second player ever to win back-to-back Premier League titles with two different clubs.

Speaking about Kante's incredible impact at the FWA awards ceremony last month, Emenalo joked that the club sent Leicester a gift to highlight their gratitude after just one training session.

"After Kante's first training session with us the players hugged him and we sent Leicester flowers," he said. "If he [Conte] was here, he would say about N'Golo that he is a fantastic player, very good in all tactical aspects, but he must improve.

"It is ridiculous to think that N'Golo Kante can improve, given the fact that he has improved two fantastic clubs and helped them win titles in the last couple of seasons."