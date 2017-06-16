Eden Hazard has hinted that he will be a Chelsea player next season, saying he is "very happy" to play for "one of the best clubs in the world".

Hazard, 26, said he was targeting winning the Premier League title and the Player of the Year award again next season.

The Belgium international has been with a summer move to Real Madrid and said in an interview earlier this month that he would have to consider his future at Chelsea if the Spanish giants made an offer for him.

The forward will miss the start of next season due to an ankle injury he picked up while on international duty with Belgium.

"Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus.

"I like this club because it's a family," the Belgium international added. "I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

"I've been here five years now and I'm so happy. I'm at one of the best clubs in the world, so I'm very happy to play for such a big club as this."

Hazard admitted earlier this month that he was keen to experience success in the Champions League, but added that he could also fulfil his ambition at Chelsea.

Chelsea will return to the Champions League next season after winning the Premier League title, with reports suggesting that manager Antonio Conte has been handed a £200m ($255m) transfer war chest to mount a successful campaign in Europe.

"Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer," Hazard was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea's goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen."