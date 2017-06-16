Alex Kiwomya has completed a permanent exit from Chelsea, joining League One newcomers Doncaster Rovers. The former Rotherham United forward has agreed a three-year deal with his long-term suitors and will officially move to the Keepmoat Stadium on 2 July.

Kiwomya never made a senior appearance for Chelsea after joining in 2010, but did win both the Youth Cup and Uefa Youth League during his time in west London. The 21-year-old, who had failed to impress during previous loan stints with Barnsley and Fleetwood Town, scored seven goals and provided five assists last term during a more productive stint at Crewe Alexandra.

Explaining the motive behind his transfer in an interview with Doncaster's official website, Kiwomya pointed to a desire for more regular first-team football.

"The main thing for me is getting consistent minutes on the pitch, the manager [Darren Ferguson] sees me as an important part of his plans so hopefully I can produce for him," he said.

"I know the club came in for me a couple of times last season but we couldn't get the deal done, it's nice to know they've had their eye on me for a while. It was a hard decision to leave Chelsea as I've been there from the age of 14, but I think it was the right time to make a permanent move and show people what I can do."

NEWS | @Golden_Kiwomya say that he is going to bring goals to the team and how @HOUGHTON_J persuaded him to sign. https://t.co/1QQjGrj0PY pic.twitter.com/RbHfIrSGg7 — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) June 16, 2017

Another of Chelsea's young crop, Jordan Houghton, impressed during 32 appearances under Ferguson last season before his spell was cruelly cut short by a serious knee injury. The midfielder had nothing but praise for Doncaster and informed Kiwomya that he was open to returning.

"I spoke to Jordan this week and he was saying that he'd love to come back as he really enjoyed his time here," Kiwomya added. "The manager puts a lot of time into being able to change formations during a game, the players all work their socks off so I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

Both clubs have now confirmed the deal for Kiwomya, who will become the fifth player to depart Chelsea already this summer.

Long-serving captain John Terry has ended his 22-year association with the Premier League champions, while goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is joining Bournemouth and teenage forward Dominic Solanke is defecting to Liverpool. Juan Cuadrado and Christian Atsu have also seen their respective loan deals with Juventus and Newcastle United converted into permanent arrangements.