Real Betis are reportedly in negotiations with Chelsea over the transfer of Mario Pasalic. ABC de Sevilla claims the La Liga side are ready to pay between €2m (£1.8m, $2.3m) and €3m to complete the deal, but his agent has warned they could face competition from other suitors.

Pasalic was recruited by Jose Mourinho from Hajduk Split in the summer of 2014 as a prospect for the future.

The Croatia international began the pre-season under the Portuguese boss but was sent on loan to Elche for the 2014-15 campaign to continue his development in La Liga before having the chance to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old midfielder had a decent campaign in Spain but Mourinho opted to dispatch him on loan to AS Monaco for the following season as part of the deal that brought Radamel Falcao to West London.

Antonio Conte's arrival at Chelsea during last summer's transfer window did nothing for Pasalic's options, as he was once again loaned to AC Milan.

Pasalic made 27 appearances for the Serie A giants, scoring five goals. However, ABC de Sevilla reports that he remains out of Conte's plans and Chelsea are now ready to part ways with him on a permanent basis.

The Spanish publication reveals that Pasalic will be out of contract in the summer of 2018 and Chelsea have thus put him on the market in order to recoup the investment they outlaid to bring him to Stamford Bridge three years ago.

There are a number of clubs monitoring the situation but the reports says that Betis are well placed in the race having been already in contact with both Chelsea officials and Pasalic.

Galatasaray and Leeds United had also been linked with his services in recent days but ABC de Sevilla says that the La Liga side are prepared to pay up to €3m to beat their competitors.

Pasalic's agent, meanwhile, has failed to reveal the state of the negotiations but did confirm that Betis are interested in luring his client to La Liga.

"I can only say that there are a lot of clubs interested in Pasalic, of which Betis is one," Marko Naletilic told Estadio Deportivo. "Betis are an important club in Spain and Europe, for whom I have great respect."