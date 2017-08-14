Chelsea are planning to make a late approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic as the Blues look to bolster their squad for the 2017/18 season.

According to the Mirror, the west London club's manager Antonio Conte wants to bring in new faces to Stamford Bridge before the end of the summer transfer window, and the Croatian international has emerged as a transfer target for the Premier League winners.

Perisic has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea's league rivals Manchester United, with the Red Devils' manager Jose Mourinho also admitting publicly that he is looking to add an "attacking player" to his squad.

The Portuguese tactician has targeted four signings in the ongoing window and managed to complete three deals so far – those of defender Victor Lindelof, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Inter are demanding a fee of around £48m ($62.2m) for Perisic, with United unwilling to match the Serie A outfit's valuation for the winger. Earlier reports even suggested that the 20-time English champions had ended their interest in the 28-year-old.

However, the Mirror reports United are set to reignite their interest in signing the former Wolfsburg man. Mourinho's side are likely to face competition from the manager's former club in landing Perisic as Chelsea are also looking at the option of securing his services.

However, United and the English champions are not the only club interested in signing the Inter wideman. According to Sport Italia via AS, Barcelona have identified Perisic as an alternative, if they fail to land either Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele.

Despite all the speculation, Inter manager Luciano Spalletti has ruled out any possibility of Perisic leaving after revealing that the winger is "determined to stay" at the club.

"Perisic is determined to stay. There was a moment [when he considered moving], but then he spoke like a footballer who is interested in doing the right thing for his professionalism and he drew a conclusion," Spalletti told Sky Italia.