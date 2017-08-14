Premier League's all time top goalscorer Alan Shearer has backed Manchester United's summer signing Romelu Lukaku to score between 25 to 30 goals on his debut season with the Red Devils. The Belgian opened his account with two goals for his new club, as United put four past West Ham United and went top of the table after the end of the opening weekend on goal difference.

The Europa League winners put in a flawless performance to open proceedings at Old Trafford, with Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba completing an industrious day in office. Shearer reckons that the striker will be an upgrade on Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who despite his goalscoring form, was nearing the end of his career, while the 24-year-old is set to enter his prime as a goalscorer.

The 4-0 win was Mourinho's best as the United manager and the club is being backed as the early favourites for the league title, with Manchester City also opening the weekend with a win. Chelsea opened their campaign with a shock loss to Burnley and ended the game with nine men, as Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were sent off. Liverpool were also held to a draw against Watford in a thrilling 3-3 finish.

"It was a complete centre-forward performance. He was aggressive, he had pace, he gave his team-mates options and his touch was excellent. More important when you look at a centre forward, he has to deliver goals and he did that today. He was just superb and horrible to play against," Shearer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"What they had last year with Ibrahimovic was a very good player but someone who was coming towards the end of his career. What they have got now in Lukaku is a guy who is 24-years of age, who's into his prime, who's been around the Premier League for five years.

"Now I think he could go onto the next level. He will get more chances playing in a better team. He could, should and probably will get between 25 and 30 league goals this season."