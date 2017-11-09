Chelsea's plans for the January transfer window remain unchanged following the departure of Michael Emenalo as technical director, with Ross Barkley likely to again figure high on Antonio Conte's shopping list.

The Daily Telegraph understands that the Everton midfielder, who has not played this season having undergone two bouts of surgery on a groin problem and then a torn hamstring, and a target man are among the chief priorities for the Premier League champions.

Emenalo, who resigned at the start of the week, was central to Chelsea's recruitment strategy, but that role will be filled in the short term by director Marina Granovskaia, who has already been in talks with agents regarding the January window.

The Blues will also delay bidding again for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro having had two offers for the Brazilian rejected during the summer. The West Londoners have conceded that a deal of that magnitude is unlikely to be completed in the middle of the season and are happy to delay any further bids.

But Chelsea's central focus will be on bringing in Barkley after the 23-year-old's move to Stamford Bridge collapsed on deadline day in August. A £35m (€39.5m) fee had been agreed between the two clubs, but a deal failed to get completed.

Tottenham Hotspur were also heavily linked with a move for Barkley and Mauricio Pochettino's side could re-enter the race for the England international and offer him the chance to play regularly in central midfield.

Pochettino wants Barkley to partner Eric Dier in a deeper role, and while he would have opportunities in a Chelsea midfield that has been dogged by injury, the Merseysider would be first choice at Spurs.

Barkley's intentions are unknown, but having rejected the offer of a new contract in the summer his Everton career appears to be over. He is due to return to action next month and having missed the first half of the campaign he will be eager for as much football as possible in order to force his way into Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup finals in Russia.