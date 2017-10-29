Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard believes he has overcome his injury troubles as he looks to rediscover the form that made him such a pivotal player for the Blues.

The Belgian missed Chelsea's first three games of the season after undergoing surgery on his broken ankle in the summer and did not start a game in the Premier League until the end of September. However, the 26-year-old appears to have fully recovered now and his goal against Bournemouth on Saturday (28 October) was his third in as many games in all competitions.

Hazard's goal proved to be difference between the two sides as Chelsea secured the three points on the south coast to remain nine points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

With a trip to Rome in the Champions League on Tuesday (31 October), before Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday (5 November), Chelsea face a potentially crucial week and the Belgian said he was determined to play a major role in both games.

"I'm training hard, the injury is the past," he told Chelsea TV.

"I'm fully ready for the next game, I just want to play.

"A big week is coming, so it was important also for the confidence to stay high, after the game against Watford, to win at Bournemouth. We are full of confidence now, two big games in Champions League and Premier League. And we are ready to play both."

Saturday's win away at Bournemouth followed last week's victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge, where Antonio Conte's men came from 2-1 down with just 20 minutes left to win 4-2. Coupled with Wednesday's 2-1 win over Everton in the Carabao Cup, Chelsea have now won three games in a row in all competitions after suffering back-to-back defeats against City and Crystal Palace either side of the international break.

However, the west Londoners are yet to reach the dizzying heights of last season and with City already so far ahead some have questioned whether they can force their way back in the title race.

Hazard, however, hinted the result on the south coast could prove very important for the Blues' season.

"It's a massive win, massive," he added.

"We should have scored more goals, but we did well in defending together and at the end of the game we had the three points, and that's the most important thing.

"We know the quality of the team that we can score at any time. So we did, I did, and it's important because we won."