Yaya Toure has vowed to win the Champions League with Manchester City, insisting he has unfinished business in Europe.

The Ivorian won European football's biggest prize in 2009, when Barcelona beat Manchester United 2-0 in Rome, before swapping Catalonia for the blue half of Manchester at the end of the following season.

Since arriving at the Etihad, the 34-year-old has epitomised City's transformation from also-rans to Premier League heavyweights, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

However, City's domestic success is yet to be translated onto the continental stage, with the Citizens yet to get past the semifinal stage in the Champions League, after losing 1-0 on aggregate against Real Madrid two seasons ago.

Pep Guardiola's first campaign in charge, meanwhile, ended with the Citizens knocked out in the quarter finals by Monaco and Toure is desperate to win the competition again.

"I want the Champions League again - so badly," he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I have won everything in England with City – and now I want something that is really special for the fans and the club. I have been lucky enough to win some important trophies for my clubs and also Ivory Coast.

"But the Champions League is special. To be happy, I really need to win it again."

City have started the season in swashbuckling fashion, scoring at will and picking up 28 points from a possible 30 in their first 10 Premier League of the season. Their form has been transferred to the Champions League, where Guardiola's men have a 100% record after three games.

However, Toure warned bigger tests awaited in Europe.

"I can see the progress the team has made," he explained.

"At the moment, we are doing very well against some good European teams. But the big tests are the big teams like Barca, Madrid, Juventus, Bayern and Paris Saint Germain.

"We are one of the top teams now – but we have to prove it. I am very excited because we want to play Madrid and Barca to show where we are."

City's credentials could be tested as early as on Wednesday night (1 November), when the Premier League leaders travel to Naples to face the Serie A outfit. Napoli, who currently top the table in Italy, proved a stern test for City at the Etihad two weeks ago and were left ruing a missed penalty as they lost 2-1.

The prospect of facing Maurizio Sarri's free-scoring side is made even harder by the traditionally hostile atmosphere at the San Paolo Stadium, where Toure and City played in 2011 when they were eliminated in the group stages.

"Playing in Napoli is horrible," he explained.

"It is so, so difficult for the opponent because the fans there are so good.

"The stadium is massive and the atmosphere is very intense. But I think we can play a good game like the one in Manchester.

"They came here and made it very difficult in the end, but I think we have a team that might be more dangerous away from home. When teams attack us we can make the most of the space they leave at the back."