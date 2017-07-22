Chelsea are set to step up their efforts to sign Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after completing a deal for Alvaro Morata. The 23-year-old is in his last year of the contract and is also being heavily scouted by Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp keen to shore up his attack.

Arsene Wenger has repeatedly stated his desire to keep the player at the club, insisting most recently that his future lies at the Emirates. "Yes, 100 per cent I expect him to stay," the manager was quoted as saying by Arsenal's official website. "There is no speculation - no matter what happens he will stay."

The England international has told the club that he has no intentions of signing a new deal, as reported by Sky Sports, which has alerted a lot of clubs over the summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain is joined by star duo of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, whose contract will run down after the end of the next season. However, Ozil is closest to signing a new deal with reports stating that he is close to agreeing on a new contract at the Emirates.

Chamberlain's ability to fill in at multiple roles, as a winger, a midfielder and a wing-back would suit the Blues admirably, who have previously used Victor Moses on the right and the Englishman would be a major upgrade on the wing back position. However, he has repeatedly stated his desire to play through the middle which could allow the Reds to make an entry, given that they are set to miss out on signing Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, with the Bundesliga club refusing to sell.

Meanwhile, Conte has conceded that it will not be easy for the Blues to make further forays into the market due to the inflation of the market.

"For sure this transfer market is crazy. Not only for this season, but now if you want to buy a simple player - a normal player - you have to start to think about spending ‎€40m to ‎€50m. It's incredible this situation but there is this situation and we must live with it," Conte said in a press conference.

"Lukaku cost a lot of money but the same with [Alex] Lacazette and Arsenal who spent ‎€65m. For a right-back you spend ‎€60-70m. This is the situation now. We must be very good and not make a mistake when we buy a player. You have to spend a lot and it is very important to make the right choice."