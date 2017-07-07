Chelsea will seek to get past their failure to sign Romelu Lukaku by launching bids for Torino striker Andrea Belotti and Swansea City's Fernando Llorente. Lukaku is Manchester United-bound after Everton accepted a £75m (€84.8m) bid from the Old Trafford club, leaving the Blues forced to explore alternative options.

Diego Costa is expected to leave west London this summer for either former club Atletico Madrid or a side in the Chinese Super League, meaning manager Antonio Conte must sign a forward this summer to lead his attack. The Spain international plundered 20 Premier League goals last season as the club stormed to the title and will leave a sizeable gap upon his departure.

Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata is considered to be Chelsea's second-choice signing but the 12-time European champions are unlikely to budge from their €90m valuation of the 24-year-old. The ex-Juventus striker had purportedly been close to a move to United until news of a bid being accepted for Lukaku on Thursday (7 July) saw their interest quelled.

According to Mediaset's Premium Sport based in Italy, the third option for Chelsea is Torino hitman Belotti, who has a release clause of €100m (£87.7m, $113.8m). Manager Sinisa Mihailjovic says only a "flood of money" will see the Serie A club part with their star forward who scored 28 goals last season on his way to becoming a mainstay with his national team.

Meanwhile, The Times understands that another Spanish striker in the form of Llorente is being considered as a potential back-up. Chelsea failed to acquire the 32-year-old in January as Conte attempted to bolster his attacking ranks, but having guided the club to safety with 15 goals last season he could finally be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Nevertheless, despite the options available to Chelsea coach Conte – who was named the League Managers' Association manager of the year after guiding the club to the title in his first season – is understood to be "fuming" about his side's failure to re-sign Lukaku. The Mirror claim the Italian had identified the Everton frontman as a central figure for next season's title defence and the inability to complete the transfer throws into doubt his future.