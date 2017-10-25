Everton caretaker boss David Unsworth has wasted little time imposing his own ideas on the senior side after promoting Beni Baningime and David Henen from his Under-23 side for the Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Chelsea.

Unsworth has been placed in temporary charge for a second time following the sacking of Ronald Koeman after the 5-2 defeat to Arsenal, though the Toffees are reportedly close to appointing ex-Southampton boss Claude Puel.

The former Everton defender who made 348 appearances for the club across two spells has impressed as coach of the Under-21 and Under-23 sides and will be given a second chance to enhance his reputation against Antonio Conte's Premier League champions.

Though the 44-year-old is not expected to be in charge for long – Puel could be in place for the Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday [29 October] – Unsworth has seen it fit to implement his own ideas with the addition of two youth players to the squad to face Chelsea.

Midfielder Baningime has already been dubbed the new N'Golo Kante by Unsworth and could take his place in an Everton midfield which has been beset by injury of late. The Congo-born 19-year-old has made nine appearances this season, scoring once against Chelsea's Under-23s in August. James McCarthy and Morgan Schneiderlin have both been suffering with fitness issues of late and may not be risked.

"Beni just gets better and better," Unsworth told the Liverpool Echo in April. "He's just of the mould of Makelele, of Kante and, honestly, I cannot pay him big enough compliment to say he is that good I fully expect him to kick on and be that type of player in our first-team."

Forward Henen has netted three times in five appearances in Premier League 2 this season and may be called upon to infuse the Toffees attack with some much needed pace.

Speaking in September 2015, Unsworth added: "His work-rate is unbelievable, when we look back at games and get the stats back, he is right up there. We are just looking for consistency now and that end product on a consistent basis.

"He will get there. He is here for the long-term now. David is still a young lad, learning the language but he's a great lad, very popular in the group and has fully bought into the everything Everton.

"When he came he was breaking down all the time so he's done an awful lot of work on the training ground and in the gym to compete. It is a totally different test to what he had been used to and we've seen flashes of brilliance from him, throughout his time here. Now, he's fine and has got to grips with that side of our game."

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez was an admirer of Henen, who has been capped by Belgium at five levels of youth football. He spent much of the 2015-16 season at Fleetwood Town where he made 11 appearances and scored one goal but will tonight be aiming to make his first team debut for his parent club.