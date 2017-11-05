Live Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge in a potentially explosive Bonfire Night clash between title rivals Chelsea and Manchester United

Red Devils have won three straight matches across all competitions, while the hosts are seeking to bounce back from a heavy Champions League defeat to AS Roma and record back-to-back home league victories for the first time this season

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 15 home league fixtures against today's opponents, while Mourinho is winless in six away matches as United boss against last season's top six

United's 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford in April ended a 12-match winless run against the Blues that stretched back to 2012

19th-place Everton, still under the caretaker management of David Unsworth, have lost five consecutive games and were dumped out of the Europa League on Thursday

Watford have suffered successive losses for the first time under Marco Silva after climbing as high as fourth

The Hornets have won three of their five league away matches so far this term, although have avoided defeat just once in their last 10 trips to Goodison Park 16.30 GMT Premier League kick-offs Chelsea vs Manchester United Everton vs Watford

31 min 15:22 Everton vs Watford Sebastian Prodl and Younes Kaboul are now back in training, although today's game will come too soon for both Watford defenders. Roberto Pereyra is still missing with a hamstring injury sustained in the entertaining 4-2 defeat by Chelsea a fortnight ago, while Nathaniel Chalobah, Isaac Success, Craig Cathcart and Tommie Hoban are also out. Captain Troy Deeney accepted an FA charge of violent conduct relating to his ugly clash with Joe Allen during last weekend's 1-0 loss to Stoke and will miss the trip to Everton as well as matches against West Ham and Newcastle after being slapped with a three-game ban.

36 min 15:17 Everton vs Watford Everton could be boosted by the return of centre-back Michael Keane, who has missed the last two matches after a gash on his foot originally suffered in September became infected and required hospital treatment. Cuco Martina also required a hospital visit on Thursday after landing awkwardly in the 3-0 loss to Lyon that saw the Toffees eliminated from the Europa League. He was given the all-clear after x-rays and scans but will be kept out for a couple of weeks as a precaution. The likes of Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka will all return after being rested in France. However, James McCarthy, Ross Barkley, Ramiro Funes Mori, Seamus Coleman and Yannick Bolasie remain in the treatment room.

41 min 15:12 Chelsea vs Manchester United Mourinho was very coy with regards to his own his injury situation during Thursday's rearranged pre-match press conference, yet it emerged yesterday that Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo had both travelled to London. It remains to be seen if they will be deemed fit enough to play, however. "I have to wait a little bit," the manager said. "Normally, the press conference is a bit later in the week, we still have Friday and Saturday [to come]. I'm not very optimistic, but I don't want to lie. I don't want you to say that I told a lie when I said there's no chance of recovering - so I prefer just to say two more days to confirm my expectation." Michael Carrick, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all likely to miss out once again, while Jesse Lingard was withdrawn at half-time of the midweek Champions League win over Benfica after sustaining a painful blow to the back.

48 min 15:05 Let's run you through all of the latest team news ahead of these final two matches of the weekend... Chelsea vs Manchester United Converted wing-back Victor Moses is definitely still sidelined for Chelsea, although N'Golo Kante is finally expected to return after missing the last six matches with a hamstring injury suffered on international duty with France in Bulgaria. The French midfielder has trained all week and rumours have abounded that Conte is considering reviving his old title-winning Leicester partnership with summer signing Danny Drinkwater.