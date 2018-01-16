Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is bidding to sign a new striker during the remaining half of the January transfer window, with two attacking players set to leave Carrow Road ahead of the FA Cup third round replay against Chelsea on Wednesday (17 January).

In addition to Russell Martin completing his loan move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers, Cameron Jerome is undergoing a medical ahead of a £2m (€2.2m) move to Derby County while Steven Naismith is expected to return to Scotland.

The raft of departures follows Alex Pritchard's move to Huddersfield Town last week and leaves Norwich short of potency in the final third ahead of the daunting trip to Premier League champions Chelsea.

"We can be honest. We expect that there will be a deal [for Jerome]," said Farke, according to The Pink Un. "It is not 100% done but that is the situation at the moment. It is a tricky situation.

"I think he has done so much for this club, he is an experienced player with many goals and appearances, especially in the Championship. We have taken this decision. It is not 100% done but we are open to this.

"It is fair to say we will be looking in the market. We have let Alex Pritchard go and Yanic Wildschut on loan so if Cameron goes there is some space in the squad. We will search for how to improve our squad in the striker positions."

Farke has a raft of injuries to contend with for Norwich's third clash against a top-flight outfit this season, having previously played Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and held Chelsea in the original third-round tie on 6 January.

Long-term absentees Matt Jarvis and Louis Thompson have been joined on the sidelines by Tom Trybull who will miss the next two games with a back problem, while Grant Hanley is also a doubt with a calf injury

The demands placed on Alex Tettey since his return from a calf strain – the Norway international has played the full 90 minutes in four of Norwich's last five games – could see him rested, though Mario Vranic is fit after illness. Marley Watkins is also fit again.

"He has some injections for his back, and he probably won't be available for the weekend either," Farke said of Trybull. "He has to have injections for a few days and if everything goes fine he should be in training in the middle of next week. But if the injections don't work we'll have to wait and see and look at other options.

"Mario Vrancic has been sick this week, but is available. Alex is pretty tired so we have to make a decision on him, while Grant has a few problems with his calves – so I can't see all three in the starting line-up. But I can't see too many changes [for Chelsea]. Marley Watkins is back in team training and is available."