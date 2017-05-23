Juan Cuadrado has become Chelsea's first summer departure after Juventus confirmed that they had completed the permanent signing of the Colombian for a fee of €20m (£17m).

The 28-year-old had spent the last two seasons on loan with the Serie A champions after failing to settle down at Stamford Bridge and according to his contract, Juventus were obligated to make the deal permanent, once all the conditions were met, at the end of the current campaign. The Colombian winger has committed his future to Juventus until the summer of 2020.

Cuadrado joined Chelsea from Fiorentina during the 2015 January transfer window, but failed to settle in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. He made just 13 appearances in his half-a-season stint with the Blues before he was sent on loan to Juventus three games into the 2015/16 campaign.

"Juventus announces that, following the meeting of the conditions provided by the contract, its obligation to definitively acquire the registration rights of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea became due," the Italian club said via a statement on their official site.

"The permanent transfer fee of € 20 million is to be paid in three annual instalments starting from the 2017/2018 financial year.

"The 28-year-old forward has signed a contract that ties him to the Bianconeri until 30 June 2020," the statement added.

The Colombia international has been a regular member of the Juventus first-team in the last two seasons winning back-to-back Serie A titles and now has a chance to pick up his first Champions League medal when they face Real Madrid in the final in Cardiff on 3 June.

Meanwhile, former Juventus manager Antonio Conte, who took charge of Chelsea in the summer, has led them to the title in his debut season and has a chance to compete the domestic double when his team takes on Arsenal in the final of the FA Cup on Sunday (27 May).