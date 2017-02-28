Chelsea midfielder Lucas Piazon, currently on loan at Fulham for the remainder of the season, has been ruled out for two months after undergoing surgery to fix a broken jaw.

The Brazilian suffered the injury during their recent 2-2 draw against Cardiff City when he fouled Welsh club's winger Kadeem Harris and had to be replaced just 25 minutes into the match. The club have confirmed that he will require two months of rehabilitation after undergoing surgery, which will be a major blow for the Championship promotion chasers.

"Following an injury sustained in the first half of our 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, the Club can confirm that Lucas Piazon underwent surgery on his jaw on Saturday evening," a statement read on Fulham's official site.

"A rehabilitation period of approximately two months is expected. Further information will be detailed on fulhamfc.com in due course," the statement added.

The 23-year-old initially joined Fulham on a four-month loan, which expired on 14 January, but the Chelsea and Fulham reached an agreement that will see him remain there for the rest of the campaign. Piazon has impressed during his time at Craven Cottage scoring six goals in 23 appearances and his absence for the next two months has been described as the 'worst news' by manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

The left-winger does not want to end the season with Fulham on the sidelines and vowed to return as soon as possible after undergoing surgery with a series of messages via his official Twitter account. The Championship outfit are in seventh place at the moment and are five points behind Sheffied Wednesday who occupy the final promotion play-off spot in sixth.

"Thanks God the operation was fine! Will be out for a while but I am coming back, can't finish my season for the whites like that," Piazon wrote on his official Twitter account.

"Just got home guys going to need a few weeks of rest and then back to work again! Will be back as soon as I can."