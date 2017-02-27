Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane believes a move to Manchester United would suit Everton defender Seamus Coleman 'down to the ground'. Coleman has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Keane thinks a taste of Champions League football would benefit the Ireland captain.

That said, United are currently competing in the Europa League and lie sixth in the Premier League table. Keane knows qualification into Europe's stellar competition is not guaranteed in Manchester any more and questioned the impact Jose Mourinho has had since taking up the reins at the Theatre of Dreams.

"I'd love to see Seamus at Man United. It would suit him down to the ground," the former Manchester United captain told Goal. "Obviously, he's at a very good club in Everton. He isn't getting any younger.

"From a selfish point of view, from an Irish point of view, you want players like Seamus playing in the Champions League and getting a taste of football at that level. Saying that, joining United might not mean Champions League at this moment in time."

Asked for his thoughts about the current Manchester United manager, Keane said: "I've very little time for Mourinho. I look at United and the run they're on now. I judge United on the big games. Chelsea and one or two others are coming up now. If you want to play for Manchester United and be successful they are the games you have to be winning."

Coleman's current contract with Everton expires in 2019 but the former Sligo Rovers youngster is happy under Ronald Koeman and has no desire to leave the Merseysiders. The 28-year-old is seen as potential captain material by many at Everton and will hope to help the Toffees extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 10 matches on Sunday when they visit Tottenham, who have not tasted defeat at White Hart Lane this season.