A "chemical incident" in South London is currently under investigation after a number of residents in the area were reportedly rushed to hospital with symptoms including nausea and vomiting.

Emergency services including the police and fire service were called to Alwold Crescent, in Lee, after reports that some locals may have suffered a reaction to an unknown substance.

It remains unknown how many people have been affected by the suspected outbreak.

At least five fire engines alongside medical officials and police officers were all deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for Met police has said the incident is not believed to be crime related and that a probe is being led by the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

An LFB spokesperson said that emergency services first arrived at the scene early this morning (17 September) and that 7 adults were assessed on the scene.

The spokesperson added: "There was a smell of an unknown chemical at an address in the area and we are investigating that. Some people have been removed as a precaution.

"Some people have been taken to hospital also as a precaution."

Local taxi driver Ian Crouch, 39, who was on the scene told The Sun newspaper that emergency services appeared to be focused on a sewage system.

"When I spoke to a policeman he said there were people complaining of irritation, who had been throwing up all morning," he said.

"They've been rushed into hospital. He said they were investigating whether it is terror related, but told us not panic. It sounds like we might get evacuated from our homes."

Reports suggest that police have started to close roads in reaction to the incident.

The LFB spokesperson told IBTimes UK that no elevated chemical readings were recorded by authorities.

