Cheryl has spoken out about her appearance at the Brits being labelled a "stunt" by the media and public.

The 34-year-old singer put on a united front with Payne, 24, at last night's awards ceremony in London, amid rumours they are on the verge of breaking up.

The couple cuddled up on the red carpet before chatting to host Jack Whitehall in a televised chat, where Cheryl hinted they had a wild sex life.

But today, the new mother hit out at showbiz editor of The Sun, Dan Wootton, following his column last week claiming Payne had sought legal advice to protect his £54m fortune if he were to leave her and baby Bear.

The article has since lead to speculation of trouble between the couple of two years, and that their togetherness at the Brits was a stunt.

The former Girls Aloud singer began her Twitter rant with: "Oh stop no one cares who's been speculatively arguing or not in their relationships use your platform to put something productive in your columns I opened a centre this week that could help thousands of youth!!!!...."

She added: "..Oh and your "stunt" theories are just ludicrous and a bit weird ."

One fan replied: "All the pictures they look very much in love and happy and I truly hope they are And she has found her soulmate at last x."

While someone else said: "Some people have nothing better to do with their time and lives. So sad they feel the need to spread such negative things about someone else for no benefit to them at all."

Wootton hit back at the singer with a snap of a spread in The Sun about her centre with the words: "Dear @CherylOfficial remember when I travelled to Newcastle to visit and support your centre, with extensive coverage in Britain's biggest newspaper. Perhaps if your friends and staff spoke less about the details of your love life, less would be written..."

Following their joint appearance at the Brits last night, Wootton tweeted: "Cheryl's very good at faking it #dontstop #brits."

At the event, Whitehall approached the couple and referenced Payne's upcoming performance of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack song For You, asking him: "You're performing later, the song from the Fifty Shades film, it's going to get quite racy... is there a safe word?"

Giving a naughty glimpse into their private life, Payne said: "She knows what the safe word is," before the former Girls Aloud singer joked: "Don't stop!"