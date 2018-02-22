ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚This woman behind Liam Payne and Cheryl gives me life #BRITs pic.twitter.com/IPReZZrgrM — Mike Cray (@MikeCrayUK) February 21, 2018

Singer Este Haim stole the show from Liam Payne and Cheryl's awkward onscreen interview at the Brits last night by teasing the camera in the background.

The 31-year-old bassist of super girl group Haim put on a flirty display behind the showbiz couple as they chatted to Brits host Jack Whitehall, winking and waving at viewers at home before gesturing to call her.

And her hilarious antics didn't go unnoticed with the British public as many took to Twitter to comment on Haim stealing focus off Payne, 24, and Cheryl, 34.

One person tweeted a clip of the interview with the words: "This woman behind Liam Payne and Cheryl gives me life #BRITs."

As someone else said: "I have been creasing at this woman ."

A third added: "Womans got more personality than liam & cheryl put together."

Este shared a story about the incident herself, claiming she was not drunk as LADbible had suggested, writing: "not drunk, just living my truth."

The musician brought some much-needed life to a dull interview with the couple, who put on a united front amid rumours they are heading for a split.

Whitehall approached the couple and referenced Payne's upcoming performance of the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack song For You, asking him: "You're performing later, the song from the Fifty Shades film, it's going to get quite racy... is there a safe word?"

Giving a naughty glimpse into their private life, Payne said: "She knows what the safe word is," before the former Girls Aloud singer joked: "Don't stop!"

Despite their togetherness at the awards, rumours are rife that the couple are on the verge of splitting, with friends telling The Sun that the loved-up façade was "just a stunt."

A source told the publication that the pair are attempting to hide their relationship woes with an overzealous display just days after they were plagued with breakup rumours as Payne has allegedly sought legal advice to protect his £54m fortune if they were to part ways.