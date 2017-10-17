Despite shooting to fame for her singing, Cheryl has put the music to one side as she makes a return to the spotlight – focusing on her work for beauty brand L'Oreal instead.

The 34-year-old first-time mum looks sensational in the promo snaps for her new lip kit by the Parisian company, and posted one of the close-ups to her Instagram account.

Cheryl rests her perfectly made-up face on her tattooed hand in the shot, while donning one of the shades from her upcoming lip kit collection.

She captioned it: "My favourite @lorealmakeuplook, Burgundy, created by me They'll all be available on Wednesday from @bootsukonline #cherylxloreal 18.10.17."

Fans were overjoyed by the release, with one person commenting: "Yay!! Welcome back, looking absolutely stunning as usual ❤" as someone else said: "Looking gorgeous as always".

Cheryl's lip kits are set to be available at Boots from tomorrow (18 October), and comprise of three shades – 'Burgundy', 'Greige' and 'Peach'.

The launch of the new lip kits comes just weeks after Cheryl made her official comeback on the L'Oreal catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Her solo artist boyfriend of over a year, Liam Payne, continues to gush about her parenting skills to the press. The One Direction star praised Cheryl for being "the best mum in the world" and was happy to share details about their son Bear.

This weekend Cheryl will make a return to the small screen when she joins Simon Cowell in the Judges Houses segment on The X Factor. Cowell mocks Cheryl and Payne's choice for their baby son's name and asks her: "Would you want to go to school being called Bear?"

In true Cheryl style, she bites back: "Well would you want to be an Arthur? Or Simon? One of those common names."