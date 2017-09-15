New details have emerged in the case of the 19-year-old Chicago teenager who was found dead in a hotel freezer earlier in September. A Chicago community activist said that surveillance video shows Kenneka Jenkins entering the it by herself.

Rosemont Police are investigating the death of Jenkins, who may have walked into the freezer while drunk and died there.

Representatives for the Crowne Plaza Hotel told reporters that they have released 36 hours of surveillance video from 40 different cameras to police, WGN-TV reported.

Authorities have passed on copies of the footage to Jenkins' family so they can review it before it is released to the public.

"They will now be able to view this footage at their convenience yet still have the opportunity to come to the police station at any time to discuss or review the footage with investigators," Rosemont Police said in a statement on Thursday (14 September).

Activist Andrew Holmes told the Chicago Tribune that he has seen video of the incident when he showed up at Rosemont police department seeking answers on behalf of the family.

The video allegedly shows Jenkins waiting in the lobby of the hotel after he friends apparently went up to the room in which they had been partying.

Holmes said Jenkins is seen taking the elevator to a lower level and wandering around, opening doors in what appears to be a disoriented manner.

She then opens two doors of a walk-in freezer in a kitchen area and walks in. The doors close behind her and she is not seen again, he said.

Holmes told the Tribune that he was certain no one forced Jenkins into the freezer, where she died.

"The important part is we all wanted to know: Did anybody call her down there?" he said. "Did anybody force her down there? Was there anybody on the other side of the room when she got down there? And the answer to that is no."

Meanwhile, a source told WGN-TV that the hotel freezer did not have a lock and did have a mechanism to open from the inside.

Speculation in the days after Jenkins' death that she had been murdered were not true, Holmes said. He called the theories "just something they made up on social media" and urged people with hard information to call investigators.

Jenkins, who had gone to the Crown Plaza for a party with friends on Friday (8 September) night was not found until early Sunday (10 September). An autopsy on Jenkins was inconclusive, WGN-TV reported.

A spokesman for the hotel said Thursday that the Crowne Plaza has offered to pay for Jenkins' funeral. "Our hearts go out to Kenneka's mother, her family and friends," said spokesman Glenn Harston. "We hope covering the funeral costs provides a small bit of relief for them."