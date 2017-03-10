China will reportedly ramp up navy patrols and have a "first class" navy with the best armaments, according to senior military officers. Its J-20 stealth fighter jets have also entered service.

On the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Chinese parliament, deputy chief of staff of the People's Liberation Army Wang Weiming told Xinhua news agency that Beijing is ramping up the development of marine corps, adding destroyers and frigates and that air and sea patrols will also be increased.

"We will intercept any intruding aircraft and follow every military vessel in areas under our responsibility. Our sailors should stay vigilant and be able to deal with emergencies at all times," he said.

A second aircraft carrier developed domestically is in good shape and is to be fitted, he added. It is expected to be in service sometime in 2020 and will join the existing carrier Liaoning.

According to Reuters, the Chinese navy has been playing an active role in recent months with its first aircraft carrier sailing around Taiwan. Beijing is also seeking to bridge the gap with the US navy as Trump vowed a US ship building spree.

Li Yanming, political commissar of the Navy's armaments department, said that a "first-class navy should be equipped with first-class armaments".

Beijing's military ambitions including artificial island building and increase in defence spending have troubled its neighbours.

China's military spending is a quarter of the US defence budget though experts think the real amount spent on the military could be higher. However, China says it does not present a military threat to anyone.

Deputy political commissar of the Eastern Theatre Command, Wang Huayong, said that the forces are solely for defensive purposes.

"The aircraft carrier is still in training and trial stage. The marines remain weak, and the number and quality of long-distance vessels do not meet expectations."

He said that the Chinese navy is not looking to be a bully. "We have never gone to the doorstep of others to show off our military power. The construction on the South China Sea islands are mostly civilian in nature, a right bestowed by the international law."

China's J-20 stealth fighter jets entered service, according to a report by the state TV's military channel.