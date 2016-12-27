China renews call for heightened scrutiny of tech sector and tighter cybersecurity

China has reportedly renewed its focus on tightening cyber laws, calling for increased scrutiny of the tech sector. The country's top cybersecurity body re-established its commitment to escalating surveillance in cyberspace, calling for closer inspections of local and foreign technology used in fields considered critical to national interest.

The Cybersecurity Administration of China (CAC) reportedly detailed the framework for the country's new, controversial cyber law, which was first made public in November, and is feared to contain stringent policies that could likely restrict foreign companies from competing in the Chinese market.

According to a report by Reuters, the CAC has previously opposed such claims, asserting that the new measures were designed not to target overseas businesses, rather to counter increasing cyber threats and terrorism.

The CAC's document highlighted that companies are required to "carry out a security review" of technology to ensure that firms are prevented from "implementing unfair competition" and "harming the interests" of users.

Critics of China's new cyber laws have previously raised concerns about the vaguely worded legislature, which some fear, may potentially legalise demands for businesses to hand over intellectual property.

The CAC's latest strategy document also renewed calls for overseas firms to respect China's cyber-sovereignty, which is a concept that would provide states the authority to individually monitor and police internet services that fall within their own boundaries.

China has also implemented several other measures alongside the law, including plans to introduce a new specialised college, as part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The college is aimed at training a new breed of potential cyber-warriors, working on national cybersecurity projects.