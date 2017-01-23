Chris Brown has responded to Aziz Ansari's monologue on Donald Trump by calling the comedian Aladdin.

"Somebody tell Aladdin to hop off my d***," the 27-year-old Loyal singer wrote as he shared a video of Ansari's SNL monologue with his 35 million followers. However, his take on the joke did not go down well with social media users, who accused him of racism.

Ansari called the new US president "the Chris Brown of politics." During the episode, the actor and comedian said that just like fans of the rapper overlook his 'extracurricular'( Brown has been accused of domestic violence against pop star Rihanna), followers of the politicians tend to ignore his controversial policies.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people who voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown. Where it's like 'hey man, I'm just here for the tunes. I don't know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music, I don't condone the extra-curricular."

"Aziz is Indian. Aladdin is Saudi Arabian. So this wasn't even funny. Just disrespectful," an outraged fan reacted to the Royalty singer's post while another asked him to be a sport for jokes. "Bro u love drama, Chris. It's just a joke! Calm down. U go off in everything,"

In his 9-minute monologue, the Parks and Recreation actor, however, agreed that Trump's victory had allowed some people to become encouraged as they "don't have to pretend like we're not racist anymore." "If you're one of these people, please go back to pretending," he added.